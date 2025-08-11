EURUSD Bullish Turn: Analyzing the Blue Box Area Reaction

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of EURUSD. In which, the rally from Sep 2022 low is unfolding as impulse sequence & showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in EURUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

EURUSD 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 7.30.2025

Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 7.30.2025 update. In which, the rally to $1.1830 high completed wave ((3)) & made a pullback in wave ((4)). The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag correction where wave (A) ended at $1.1554 low. Then a rally to $1.1788 high-ended wave (B) bounce. Then started the next leg lower in wave (C) towards $1.1512- $1.1340 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

EURUSD Latest 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.09.2025

This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 8.09.2025 Weekend update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $1.1830 high is needed to confirm the next extension higher & avoid double correction lower.