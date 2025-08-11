Germany DAX Technical: Potential Recovery in Progress After 5% Sell-Off

The price actions of the Germany 30 CFD Index (a proxy of the DAX futures) have staged a corrective decline of 5% from its current all-time high of 24,655 on 10 July 2025 to 1 August 2025 intraday low of 23,385.

Several key technical elements are now advocating for a potential recovery to kickstart a new impulsive up move sequence within its major uptrend phase.

Let’s now examine the Germany 30 CFD Index from a technical analysis perspective and construct a short-term (multi-day) trading set-up.

Fig.1: Germany 30 CFD Index short-term trend as of 11 Aug 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Percentage of STOXX 600 component stocks above 50-day moving average

Fig. 2: Percentage of STOXX 600 component stocks above 200-day MA as of 8 Aug 2025 (Source: MacroMicro)

Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)

Bullish bias with 23,990 as key short-term bullish bias with next resistances at 23,140 (minor swing highs of 24/28 July 2025), 24,730 (Fibonacci extension), and 24,890 (Fibonacci extension and upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 19 June 2025 low).

Key elements

The price actions of the Germany 30 CFD Index have reintegrated back above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, which suggests the potential end of the recent minor corrective decline from the 10 July 2025 high to the 1 August 2025 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region (below 20).

Market breadth condition in the broader European benchmark STOXX 600 has improved as the percentage of STOXX 600 component stocks trading above their respective 50-day moving averages has jumped to 57.4% as of last Friday, 8 August, from 46% on 1 August (see Fig. 2).

Alternative Trend Bias (1 to 3 days)

On the other hand, failure to hold at the 23,990 key support negates the bullish tone for another round of slide to retest the next intermediate supports at 23,790 and 23,600.