Ethereum Bounces: ETHUSD Reacts Strongly from Key Support Zone

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Ethereum ticker symbol: ETHUSD. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the 09 April 2025 low unfolded as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the crypto & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Ethereum 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.19.2025

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave chart from the 8.19.2025 Asia update. In which, the cycle from the 8.03.2025 low ended in wave 1 at $4788.7 high. Down from there, the ETHUSD made a pullback in wave 2 to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave ((w)) ended at $4370.9 low. Wave ((x)) bounce ended at $4578.1 high and wave ((y)) managed to reach the blue box area at $4156.2- $3895.3. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

Ethereum Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.25.2025

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 8.25.2025 London update. In which the ETHUSD is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. Since then the pair has already made a new high above previous wave 1 confirming the next extension higher targeting $5501.5- $5840.7 area higher.