Mon, Aug 25, 2025 @ 21:15 GMT
Ethereum Bounces: ETHUSD Reacts Strongly from Key Support Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Ethereum ticker symbol: ETHUSD. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the 09 April 2025 low unfolded as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the crypto & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Ethereum 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.19.2025

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave chart from the 8.19.2025 Asia update. In which, the cycle from the 8.03.2025 low ended in wave 1 at $4788.7 high. Down from there, the ETHUSD made a pullback in wave 2 to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave ((w)) ended at $4370.9 low. Wave ((x)) bounce ended at $4578.1 high and wave ((y)) managed to reach the blue box area at $4156.2- $3895.3. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

Ethereum Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.25.2025

This is the latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 8.25.2025 London update. In which the ETHUSD is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. Since then the pair has already made a new high above previous wave 1 confirming the next extension higher targeting $5501.5- $5840.7 area higher.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

