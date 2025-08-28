CADCHF Wave Analysis

Thu, Aug 28, 2025 @ 03:37 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

CADCHF: ⬆️ Buy

  • CADCHF reversed from strong support level 0.5800
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5850

CADCHF currency pair recently reversed up once again from the strong support level 0.5800 (which has been reversing the price from the end of June) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This is the 3rd consecutive upward reversal from this support level over the last few trading sessions..

Given the strength of the support level 0.5800 and the still oversold daily Stochastic, CADCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5850 (top of wave ii).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

