CADCHF Wave Analysis

CADCHF: ⬆️ Buy

CADCHF reversed from strong support level 0.5800

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5850

CADCHF currency pair recently reversed up once again from the strong support level 0.5800 (which has been reversing the price from the end of June) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This is the 3rd consecutive upward reversal from this support level over the last few trading sessions..

Given the strength of the support level 0.5800 and the still oversold daily Stochastic, CADCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.5850 (top of wave ii).