EURNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURNZD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURNZD broke daily up channel
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.9660

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the round resistance level 2.0000 (former powerful resistance from April) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area started active short-term impulse wave c, which then broke the daily up channel from July.

EURNZD currency pair can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1.9660 (former resistance from July and the start of August).

