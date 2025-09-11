Thu, Sep 11, 2025 @ 06:12 GMT
CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

CHFJPY: ⬇️ Sell

  • CHFJPY reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 183.20.

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the key resistance level 186.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3, which belongs to the upward impulse wave (5) from August.

Given the strength of the resistance level 186.00, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to fall toward the next support level 183.20.

