Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 4750.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support area located at the intersection of the support level 4250.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of August), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this from the support area (strengthened by the two intersecting up channels) started the active wave B.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4750.00 (target for the completion of the active wave B.).