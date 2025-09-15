Mon, Sep 15, 2025 @ 04:52 GMT
Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 4750.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support area located at the intersection of the support level 4250.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of August), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this from the support area (strengthened by the two intersecting up channels) started the active wave B.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4750.00 (target for the completion of the active wave B.).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

