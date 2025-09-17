Wed, Sep 17, 2025 @ 08:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Elliott Wave Outlook: Bullish Impulse Structure Signals Further Gains

EURUSD Elliott Wave Outlook: Bullish Impulse Structure Signals Further Gains

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for EURUSD indicates an ongoing impulsive cycle that began on August 27. From that low, the pair has been advancing in a nested impulse structure. Wave ((i)) concluded at 1.1736, followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)), which bottomed at 1.1605. The internal structure of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag pattern. Specifically, wave (a) declined to 1.161, wave (b) rallied to 1.1682, and wave (c) completed the correction at 1.1606, finalizing wave ((ii)) in the higher degree.

The pair has since resumed its upward trajectory within wave ((iii)). From the wave ((ii)) low, wave i peaked at 1.1682, with a subsequent dip in wave ii ending at 1.1627. Wave iii surged to 1.1759, followed by a wave iv pullback to 1.1689. The advance in wave v reached 1.178, completing wave (i) in the higher degree. A corrective wave (ii) followed, forming a zigzag that ended at 1.1658. The pair then resumed its ascent in wave (iii), with wave i reaching 1.1746 and wave ii correcting to 1.1698. In the near term, as long as the pivot low at 1.1606 holds, any dips should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, signaling further upside potential.

EURUSD – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

EURUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.