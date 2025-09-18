EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬇️ Sell

EURJPY reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 169.9

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance levels 173.65 (which stopped the price earlier this year) and 175.00 (yearly high from 2024.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands

Given the strength of the aforementioned the resistance zone and the overbought weekly Stochastic, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 169.90.