USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8000

USDCHF recently reversed up from the support zone located between the pivotal support level 0.7865 (which stopped the sharp downtrend in June), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from July.

The upward reversal from this support zone will mostl likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – if the price closes today near the current levels.

Given the strength of the support level 0.7865 and the oversold daily Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 0,8000 (former support from August).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

