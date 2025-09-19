Elliott Wave Update: Nikkei (NKD) Advances in Fifth Wave

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Nikkei Futures (NKD) indicates that the pullback to 41,708 on September 2, 2025, marked the completion of wave ((4)). The Index has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave ((5)), structured as a five-wave impulse. From the wave ((4)) low, wave ((i)) concluded at 42,260, followed by a dip in wave ((ii)) to 41,890. The subsequent wave ((iii)) advanced to 43,245, with a pullback in wave ((iv)) ending at 42,595. The final leg, wave ((v)), peaked at 44,190, completing wave 1 in a higher degree. A corrective wave 2 followed, bottoming out at 43,080.

The Index has now embarked on wave 3, exhibiting another impulsive five-wave structure in a lesser degree. From the wave 2 low, wave ((i)) reached 44,925, and a pullback in wave ((ii)) concluded at 44,440. The Index then surged in wave ((iii)) to 45,810. A corrective wave ((iv)) is anticipated to retrace the cycle from the September 18, 2025, low, unfolding in a 3, 7, or 11 swing pattern before resuming higher. As long as the pivot at 41,708 holds, any near-term pullback should find support in a 3, 7, or 11 swing, setting the stage for further upside.

Nikkei (NKD) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

NKD – Elliott Wave Technical Video: