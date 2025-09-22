Gold (XAU/USD): Short-Term Bullish Acceleration Intact Towards New All-Time Highs Above US$3,660 Key Support

The price actions of Gold (XAU/USD have shaped the expected bullish move and printed a fresh all-time intraday high of US$3,707 on Wednesday, 17 September, during the onset of the release of the FOMC’s monetary policy outcome and latest summary of economic dot plot projections.

Thereafter, the precious yellow metal staged a minor corrective decline of 2.2% to hit an intraday low of US$3,628 on Thursday, 18 September 2025, in line with a rebound in the US dollar ex-post FOMC.

The minor corrective decline of the Gold (XAU/USD) managed to stage right above the US$3,600 key short-term pivotal support as highlighted in our prior report. It staged a bullish reversal and continued to rally.

In today’s Asia session, 22 September 2025, Gold recorded an intraday gain of 0.9% to print another intraday fresh record high of US$3,720 (just shy of the predefined resistance of US$3,725 highlighted in our previous report).

Let’s now examine its latest short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), key elements, and price levels for Gold (XAU/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.

Fig. 1: Gold (XAU/USD) minor trend as of 22 September 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Fig. 2: 10-year US Treasury real yield with Gold (XAU/USD) major trend as of 22 September 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support at US$3,660 for Gold (XAU/USD) for a potential bullish acceleration for the next intermediate resistances to come in at US$3,750 and US$3,776 (Fibonacci extension cluster) (see Fig. 1).

Key elements

The 10-year US Treasury real yield (excluding 10-year breakeven inflation rate) medium-term downtrend remains intact despite a bounce seen from a key near-term support at 1.66% on last Wednesday, 17 September 2025, as it remained below its 20-day moving and 50-day moving averages that are acting as key intermediate resistances at 1.75% and 1.87% respectively (see Fig. 2).

Based on intermarket analysis, a cap on any further rebound in the 10-year US Treasury real yield reduces the opportunity costs of holding Gold (XAU/USD) as it is a non-income-bearing asset, in turn, creating a further positive feedback loop back into the price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) (see Fig. 2).

The recent 2.2% minor corrective pull-back in Gold (XAU/USD) has managed to stall right at the lower boundary of a minor ascending channel from the 22 August 2025 low, now acting as a key short-term support at around US$3,660 (see Fig. 1).

The hourly RSI momentum indicator of Gold (XAU/USD) has reached its overbought zone (above the 70 level) but has not flashed out any bearish divergence condition. These observations suggest short-term bullish momentum remains intact (see Fig. 1).

Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 days)

A break below the US$3,660 key short-term support on Gold (XAU/USD) invalidates the bullish acceleration scenario to expose the next intermediate support at US$3,620.

Failure to hold above US$3,620 opens the scope for a deeper minor corrective decline sequence towards US$3,560 (also the 20-day moving average).