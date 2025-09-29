GBP/USD Bounces Back, USD/CAD Maintains Bullish Consolidation

GBP/USD is attempting a recovery wave from 1.3325. USD/CAD is showing positive signs and might aim for more gains above 1.3960.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and USD/CAD Analysis Today

The British Pound started a recovery wave above 1.3370 and 1.3400.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.3390 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CAD rallied above 1.3880 and 1.3920 before the bears appeared.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3915 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from 1.3530 after a decent increase. The British Pound traded below 1.3450 to again move into a short-term bearish zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even traded below 1.3400 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the bulls appeared near 1.3325. A low was formed near 1.3323 and the pair is now attempting a short-term recovery wave.

There was a fresh upside above 1.3370 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3528 swing high to the 1.3323 low. More importantly, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.3390.

The pair is now showing positive signs above 1.3420. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 61% Fib retracement at 1.3450. The first major hurdle for the bulls on the GBP/USD chart is 1.3480.

A close above 1.3480 might spark a decent increase. The next stop for the bulls might be 1.3530. Any more gains could lead the pair toward 1.3620 in the near term. Initial support sits near the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.3390.

The next key area of interest might be 1.3370, below which there is a risk of another sharp decline. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward 1.3325.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CAD at FXOpen, the pair formed a strong support base above the 1.3770 level. The US Dollar started a fresh increase above 1.3820 against the Canadian Dollar.

The pair cleared the 50-hour simple moving average and climbed above 1.3900. Finally, it tested the 1.3960 zone before the bears appeared. The pair traded below 1.3940 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

Initial support is near a connecting bullish trend line at 1.3915. It coincides with the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3768 swing low to the 1.3958 high.

A downside break below the trend line might send the pair toward 1.3885. The next major area on the same USD/CAD chart could be the 50% Fib retracement at 1.3865. A close below 1.3865 could push the pair further lower. In the stated case, the bears might aim for a test of 1.3815.

On the upside, initial resistance sits near 1.3930 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The main breakout zone could be 1.3960. A clear upside break above 1.3960 could start another steady increase. The next major stop for the bulls might be 1.4000. Any more gains could open the doors for a test of 1.4050.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.