Tue, Sep 30, 2025 @ 07:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Holds Blue Box Support Zone and Quickly Reverses Higher

Ethereum Holds Blue Box Support Zone and Quickly Reverses Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello traders and welcome to a new blog post highlighting how our proprietary blue box support system helps traders found opportunities in the financial markets. In this post, the spotlight will be on Ethereum – a cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Launched in 2015, it extends beyond digital payments, allowing developers to build financial services, games, and more on its network. Its native currency, Ether (ETH), powers transactions and secures the system.

Ethereum remains in an all-time bullish trend. Bullish cycles comprise sequences of higher-highs and higher-lows. The last corrective bearish cycle started in March 2024 and ended in April 2025 after the preceding bullish cycle from June 2022 couldn’t breach the 4784 precious all-time high. Meanwhile, what’s most important is the sort of rally that followed the April pivot – a clear impulse wave sequence. The momentum of the April 2025 cycle took the bears out completely. Thus the crypto reached a new record high of 4957 on 24th August 2025. From the August high, a pullback started as expected. Prior to the pullback, we mentioned in the live sessions to members, to buy the pullbacks that follow from our proprietary blue box. What happened afterwards?

Ethereum Elliott Wave Trade Setup – 09.28.2025

The pullback from August high extended lower into a familiar structure – a zigzag structure. We identified a 3-swing zigzag structure and shared the chart above with Elliottwave-Forecast members who went Long at 4031 and set stop at 3578 anticipating at least a 3-swing bounce to risk free area. However, the ultimate expectation is to see another 5-wave sequence develop from the lows of September to a fresh record high.

Ethereum Elliott Wave Trade Setup – 09.29.2025

The price left the blue box zone as expected for wave ((i)) of 1 of (5) according to the latest H4 chart update we shared with members. Soon, the price will hit the first target at 4297. At that price, our members will take partial profit and adjust the stop to a risk free position. It’s the just a day after the blue box. The coming days will be interesting, to see how big and fast this recovery would go. As for us, we will continue to provide updates 24 hours daily to our members who are already on the Long side.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.