CADJPY Elliott Wave : Calling the Rally From the Extreme Zone

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of CADJPY Forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know CADJPY is bullish against the 105.166 pivot and we prefer the long side. Recently the pair made a clear three-wave correction. The pull back completed as Elliott Wave Double Three pattern and made rally as expected. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave pattern and forecast.

Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern

Double three is the common pattern in the market , also known as 7 swing structure. It’s a reliable pattern which is giving us good trading entries with clearly defined invalidation levels.

The picture below presents what Elliott Wave Double Three pattern looks like. It has (W),(X),(Y) labeling and 3,3,3 inner structure, which means all of these 3 legs are corrective sequences. Each (W) and (Y) are made of 3 swings , they’re having A,B,C structure in lower degree, or alternatively they can have W,X,Y labeling.

CADJPY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 10.15.2025

CADJPY is forming a pullback against the 105.166 low. The correction remains incomplete at this time. The first leg shows a clear 3-wave structure ((w))–((x))–((y)) in black, followed by a 3-wave bounce in the red X leg. We expect to see another leg lower to complete the 3-wave pattern within the red Y leg as well. We advise against selling $CADJPY and instead favor the long side.

CADJPY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 10.30.2025

CADJPY found buyers as expected. The forex pair has reacted strongly and eventually we got a break toward new highs. Now, intraday pull backs should ideally keep finding buyers as far as 106.195 pivot holds.