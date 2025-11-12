EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬇️ Sell

EURCHF reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 0.9210

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 0.9325 (which has been reversing the price from October), upper daily Bollinger band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction (ii).

Given the strong daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9210 (previous monthly low from April and October).