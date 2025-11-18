Tue, Nov 18, 2025 @ 07:50 GMT
AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD: ⬇️ Sell

  • AUDNZD reversed from resistance level 1.1600
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1400

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.1600, coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1600 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to fall further in the active minor correction 2 to the next support level 1.1400 (target for the completion of the active wave 2).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

