AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD: ⬇️ Sell

AUDNZD reversed from resistance level 1.1600

Likely to fall to support level 1.1400

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1.1600, coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1600 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to fall further in the active minor correction 2 to the next support level 1.1400 (target for the completion of the active wave 2).