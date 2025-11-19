Wed, Nov 19, 2025 @ 11:24 GMT
GBP/USD Aims Higher Ahead of Key UK CPI Report Release

GBP/USD Aims Higher Ahead of Key UK CPI Report Release

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a recovery wave above 1.3100.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 1.3165 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating above the 1.1565 support.
  • The UK CPI could increase 3.5% in Oct 2025 (YoY).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support at 1.3000 and started a recovery wave against the US Dollar. GBP/USD climbed above 1.3050 and 1.3085.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 1.3100 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3471 swing high to the 1.3009 low. The pair tested the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 1.3170 zone. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.3165. The first key hurdle sits at 1.3200. A close above 1.3200 might send the pair higher toward 1.3240 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3471 swing high to the 1.3009 low.

The next resistance could be 1.3290 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3350.

On the downside, there is a key support at 1.3110. The next support is 1.3080, below which the pair could start a steady decline to 1.3000. A close below 1.3000 could start a pullback toward 1.2850. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 1.2740.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a recovery wave above 1.1600 and now faces tough resistance near 1.1650.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Oct 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.5%, versus +3.8% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Oct 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.4%, versus +3.5% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

