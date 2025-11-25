Tue, Nov 25, 2025 @ 03:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

  • Dow Jones reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 47000.00

Dow Jones index recently reversed from support area between the key support level 45800.00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 47000.00 (top of the previous wave B).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.