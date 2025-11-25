Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

Dow Jones reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 47000.00

Dow Jones index recently reversed from support area between the key support level 45800.00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 47000.00 (top of the previous wave B).