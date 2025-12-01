Mon, Dec 01, 2025 @ 14:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCanadian Dollar Strengthened Sharply After Unexpected GDP Data

Canadian Dollar Strengthened Sharply After Unexpected GDP Data

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that real GDP grew by 2.6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, which means:

→ a significant beat compared with analysts’ expectations of just 0.5% year-on-year growth;

→ Canada avoided a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of contraction) following a 1.8% decline in the previous quarter.

The release triggered a strong rally in the Canadian dollar, as markets may have concluded that the Bank of Canada has less need to support the economy with additional liquidity, making the loonie more attractive to hold.

On the other hand, the unexpected GDP rise may partly be a statistical artefact linked to calculation methodology and the impact of tariffs introduced into global trade by the Trump administration. It is possible that GDP grew due to falling imports — meaning that even with strong headline numbers, the underlying economy may remain fragile.

Technical Analysis of USD/CAD

On Friday, the USD/CAD rate fell to its lowest level in a month.

The price then rebounded (as shown by the arrow) from the lower boundary of the channel that has been in place for most of the autumn. This bounce not only confirmed the relevance of the channel but also highlighted strong buying interest around 1.3940.

But should the bulls feel confident?

Note that:

→ throughout November, the price repeatedly slipped below 1.4000 — and each time failed to consolidate beneath this psychological level;

→ Friday’s bearish breakout looked exceptionally strong, with wide bearish candles closing near their lows, signalling clear dominance by sellers;

→ the 50% retracement of the A→B impulse sits near 1.4000.

Given these factors, it is entirely possible that 1.4000 will act as resistance in the short term, and that bears will attempt to resume the downward trend in USD/CAD.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.