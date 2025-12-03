Wed, Dec 03, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Struggles To Extend Gains, Risk of Another Drop?

WTI Crude Oil Struggles To Extend Gains, Risk of Another Drop?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a recovery wave from $57.20.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $60.30 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold started a fresh increase above $4,150 and $4,180.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1650 resistance zone.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price found support near $57.20 against the US Dollar. It started a recovery wave above the $58.20 and $58.50 levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $60.95 swing high to the $57.18 low. However, the bears remained active near the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $59.60 level. The first key hurdle for the bulls could be $60.00. The main hurdle sits at $60.50. There is also a bearish trend line forming with resistance at $60.30.

A close above $60.50 might send Oil prices toward $62.20. Any more gains might call for a test of $65.00 in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $58.60 zone. The next support could be $58.30. A daily close below $58.30 could open the doors for a larger decline. In the stated case, the bears might aim for a drop toward $56.20. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of the $55.00 zone.

Looking at Gold, the bulls remained in action, and the price started a fresh increase above the $4,180 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Sep 2025 – Forecast 53.1, versus 53.1 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Sep 2025 – Forecast 50.5, versus 50.5 previous.
  • US S&P Services PMI for Sep 2025 – Forecast 55.0, versus 55.0 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for Sep 2025 – Forecast 52.1, versus 52.4 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.