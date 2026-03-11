AUDNZD Wave Analysis

Wed, Mar 11, 2026 05:43 GMT
    AUDNZD: ⬆️ Buy

    • AUDNZD broke resistance zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2100

    AUDNZD currency pair recently broke through the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.923 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from September.

    The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from November.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2100 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

