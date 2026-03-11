AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDNZD broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2100

AUDNZD currency pair recently broke through the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.923 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from September.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from November.

Given the strong daily uptrend, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2100 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).