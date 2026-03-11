EUR/USD Reclaims Ground While USD/JPY Momentum Fades

EUR/USD is recovering losses from 1.1500. USD/JPY is correcting gains from 159.00 and might decline further if it stays below 158.30.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY Analysis Today

The Euro struggled to stay in a positive zone and declined below 1.1700 before finding support.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.1580 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/JPY started a decent increase above 157.00 before the bears appeared near 158.90.

There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near 158.30 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from 1.1825. The pair broke below 1.1665 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 1.1500 zone. A low was formed at 1.1507, and the pair is now recovering losses.

There was a move above 1.1550 and a connecting bearish trend line at 1.1580. The pair surpassed the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1826 swing high to the 1.1507 low. On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near the 50% Fib retracement at 1.1665.

The first major hurdle for the bulls could be 1.1705. A break above 1.1705 could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair might rise toward 1.1775.

If not, the pair might drop again. Immediate support is near the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.1620. The next key area of interest might be 1.1565. If there is a downside break below 1.1565, the pair could drop towards 1.1505. The main target for the bears on the EUR/USD chart could be 1.1440, below which the pair could start a major decline.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair gained pace for a move above 158.00. The US dollar even traded close to 159.00 against the Japanese yen before the bears emerged.

A high was formed at 158.90 before a downside correction. The pair dipped below 158.00 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 156.45 swing low to the 158.90 high. However, the bulls were active above 157.00 and protected the 61.8% Fib retracement.

The pair is back above the 50-hour simple moving average and 158.00. Immediate resistance on the USD/JPY chart is near 158.30. There is also a key contracting triangle at 158.30.

If there is a close above the triangle and the hourly RSI moves above 65, the pair could rise towards 158.90. The next major barrier for the bulls could be 159.25, above which the pair could test 160.00 in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support is near 158.00. The next key region for the bears might be 157.40. If there is a close below 157.40, the pair could decline steadily. In the stated case, the pair might drop towards 156.45. Any more losses might send the pair toward 155.85.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.