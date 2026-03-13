Fri, Mar 13, 2026 06:48 GMT
    AUDCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    AUDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

    • AUDCAD reversed from resistance area
    •  Likely to fall to support level 0.9600

    AUDCAD currency pair reversed from the resistance area between the key resistance level 0.9735 (which stopped wave i at the end of February) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The downward reversal from this resistance area will most likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

    Given the strength of the resistance level 0.9735 and the bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic, AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9600.

    FxPro
    FxPro
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

