EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

EURGBP reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8685

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.8620 (which has been reversing the price from last August), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last May.

The upward reversal from this support zone will most likely form the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which stopped wave (A) in February.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8685.