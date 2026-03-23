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    CHFJPY Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    CHFJPY : ⬆️ Buy

    • CHFJPY reversed from the support zone
    •  Likely to rise to resistance level 203.60

    CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the round support level 200.00 (which has been reversing the price from February), support trendline from December and 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

    The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 203.60 (former top of wave 1 from February).

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