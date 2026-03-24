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    AUDNZD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    AUDNZD: ⬇️ Sell

    • AUDNZD broke support zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.1840

    AUDNZD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.2000 and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

    The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor correction iv – which belongs to wave 3 from January.

    The price is currently approaching the daily up channel from January – which if broken can lead to further losses toward the next support level 1.1840 (low of the previous correction ii).

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