AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD: ⬇️ Sell

AUDNZD broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.1840

AUDNZD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.2000 and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor correction iv – which belongs to wave 3 from January.

The price is currently approaching the daily up channel from January – which if broken can lead to further losses toward the next support level 1.1840 (low of the previous correction ii).