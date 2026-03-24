GBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD: ⬆️ Buy

GBPAUD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9270

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 1.8900 (former double bottom from 2024), lower weekly Bollinger Band and 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strength of the nearby support level 1.8900, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.9270 (former strong support form 2024).