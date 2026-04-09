EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

EURUSD broke key resistance level 1.1635

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1800

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.1635 (which stopped earlier waves (4) and 2) and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from January.

The breakout of these resistance levels accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) – which started earlier from the strong long-term support level 1.1455.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.1800 (top of wave 2 from February).