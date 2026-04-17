Fri, Apr 17, 2026 03:06 GMT
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    S&P 500 Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

    • S&P 500 broke round resistance level 7000.00
    •  Likely to rise to resistance level 7200.00

    S&P 500 index recently broke and closed above the major round resistance level 7000.00, which has been repeatedly reversing the index from January.

    The breakout of the resistance level 7000.00 accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (3) from the start of April.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, S&P 500 can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 7200.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

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