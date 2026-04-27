EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

EURJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9270

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area between the key support level 186.00 (former monthly high from February) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from this from the support area continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the extended impulse wave (3) from last year.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the bullish euro sentiment seen today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 188.00 (top of the previous impulse wave iii).