USD/JPY: The Intervention Aftermath, Has BoJ Bought Time or Reversed Trend?

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) intervened on April 30 and May 1, 2026, after the USD/JPY pair breached the critical 160.00 level.

The aggressive yen-buying action, estimated to be over $30 billion, triggered a sharp 2.2% rally in the yen, driving the pair down toward the 156.00 range.

Historical precedent from the 2024 intervention suggests unilateral action is only temporary, serving to “buy time” rather than reversing the trend without fundamental economic shifts.

The immediate outlook calls for heightened volatility and sideways consolidation, with key levels to watch being 157.89–158.00 (resistance) and 156.27 (support).

USD/JPY pair has undergone a violent shift in sentiment over the last 48 hours. After flirting with the psychological 160.00 handle, the pair was met with what appears to be aggressive yen-buying intervention (or the high-stakes threat of it), sending the pair into a tailspin.

According to reports, the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) intervened in the foreign exchange market on April 30 and May 1, 2026, to defend the yen after it breached the critical 160 per dollar level.

The scope of the action involved selling US dollars and buying yen to punish speculators and curb excessive volatility. While official figures are typically released later, initial estimates suggest a massive scale, potentially exceeding $30 billion similar to the 2024 intervention.

The move successfully triggered a sharp 2.2% rally in the yen, briefly driving USD/JPY down toward the 156.00 range. As we head into the weekend, the technical landscape has shifted from a one-way bullish street to a complex battleground of massive volatility.

The question now is, what comes next for USD/JPY?

What comes next for USD/JPY

I thought that it may be appropriate to look at the most recent response to FX intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.

The 2024 intervention campaign by Japanese authorities resulted in a sharp but ultimately temporary correction for the USD/JPY pair.

By executing over $30 billion in dollar sales during the thin liquidity of the May Day holidays, the Bank of Japan successfully drove the exchange rate down to a low of 152.00. However, this success was short-lived, as the intervention only served to “buy time” rather than reverse the underlying trend. Within two months, USD/JPY had recouped its losses and climbed to new highs, driven by persistent fundamental factors such as high energy prices, a hesitant Bank of Japan, and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Consequently, the 2024 experience serves as a cautionary precedent, suggesting that while unilateral intervention can trigger significant immediate volatility, it struggles to sustain long-term currency strength without a shift in broader economic conditions or support from Washington.

Will we see a similar reaction this time around as the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to hold the high ground? Let us take a look at the technical picture.

The Daily Chart: A Monumental Rejection at 160.00

On the daily timeframe, the narrative is dominated by the massive “blow-off” top and the subsequent rejection of the 160.00 level.

For weeks, the 160.00 mark acted as the proverbial line in the sand, and the price action suggests that the market simply flew too close to the sun.

The daily candle following the peak is a stark reminder of the “intervention risk” that has been looming over this pair. We have seen a break back below the short-term 50-day MA (black line) at 158.58 and 100-day MA at 157.28 (yellow line).

More importantly, the pair is testing the resolve of the 157.89 horizontal support level.

The RSI on the daily has sharply retreated from overbought territory, suggesting that the parabolic move has been neutralized.

However, the long-term bullish trend remains technically intact as long as the pair holds above the major ascending trendline (currently sitting near 154.50) and the 200-day MA (blue line) far below at 154.00.

USD/JPY Daily Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The H4 Chart: Consolidation Following the Crash

Moving down to the H4 chart, we can see the sheer velocity of the move. The pair plummeted from 160.00 down to a low near 155.50 in a matter of candles. Since that “flash crash,” we have seen a period of volatile consolidation.

Currently, USD/JPY is sandwiched between the 156.27 support level and the 157.89 resistance level. The 50, 100, and 200 MAs are all beginning to cluster and point lower, acting as a ceiling for any immediate recovery attempts.

The H4 RSI shows a “Bull” divergence signal recently formed near the lows, which explains the modest bounce we are seeing back toward 157.00.

For the bears to regain full control, they need a clean break and close below 156.00.

USD/JPY Four-Hour Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The H1 Chart: Intraday Tug-of-War

The H1 chart highlights the immediate “ping-pong” price action. After the initial drop, the pair found support at 156.27 and has since been making a series of higher lows, but it is struggling to clear the 158.00 handle.

Notice how the MAs on the H1 (50,100 and 200) have crossed over into a bearish alignment, with the price currently trading below the 50-period MA (158.01). This suggests that every “relief rally” is being met with fresh selling interest from traders who missed the initial move or those hedging against further BOJ (Bank of Japan) surprises.

The Outlook and Key Levels

The outlook for USD/JPY remains exceptionally clouded by fundamental intervention risk, which often overrides technical setups. However, looking at the levels:

Resistance: The immediate hurdle is 157.89–158.00. A break back above this could see a retest of the 159.00 region, where the SMAs will likely offer stiff resistance.

Support: To the downside, 156.27 is the immediate floor. A breach here opens the door for a move toward the 155.00 psychological level and the primary ascending trendline on the daily chart.

USD/JPY One-Hour Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

While the long-term trend is still technically bullish, the 160.00 rejection was a “shot across the bow.” Traders should expect heightened volatility and “gap” risks. I am leaning toward a period of sideways consolidation as the market digests whether the BOJ is finished or if another leg of yen strength is imminent.