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Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Platinum reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2140.00

Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the pivotal support level 1800.00 (former multi-month low from February), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The upward reversal from this support level 1800.00 started the active minor correction ii.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2140.00. (top of the previous correction B).

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