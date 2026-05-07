Chart Alert: Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Faces Roadblock at 20-Day and 50-Day Moving Averages

Key takeaways

Gold rebounded on easing geopolitical tensions : Gold (XAU/USD) surged 3% as optimism over a potential US–Iran peace deal reduced stagflation fears and increased expectations that the Fed could eventually pivot toward rate cuts, weakening the US dollar.

: Gold (XAU/USD) surged 3% as optimism over a potential US–Iran peace deal reduced stagflation fears and increased expectations that the Fed could eventually pivot toward rate cuts, weakening the US dollar. Technical and intermarket signals remain cautious : Despite the rally, gold remains one of the weaker-performing major assets since late February, while firm US 10-year real yields above 1.85% continue to limit upside momentum by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

: Despite the rally, gold remains one of the weaker-performing major assets since late February, while firm US 10-year real yields above 1.85% continue to limit upside momentum by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. Near-term bearish bias still intact: Gold’s rebound stalled near the downward-sloping 20-day and 50-day moving averages and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, while RSI momentum indicators flashed bearish divergence, keeping resistance at 4,775 in focus.

Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a significant intraday rally of 3% on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, on the backdrop of easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as positive news flows suggest a potential imminent peace deal resolution to end the two-month-long conflict.

An end to the US–Iran war would likely reduce stagflation risks as lower oil prices ease inflationary pressures, potentially giving the US Federal Reserve greater scope to consider resuming interest rate cuts.

A shift in Fed guidance from a “wait-and-see” stance toward a more dovish tone could weaken the US dollar, which in turn may provide further support for gold prices.

So far, considering the pre-war baseline of 27 February 2026 to Wednesday, 6 May 2026, spot Gold (LMBA) is still one of the underperformers among major cross assets with a loss of 9.9% (see Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Gold (XAU/USD) with major cross assets performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 6 May 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).

Secondly, technical factors and intermarket analysis advocate that the trend of Gold (XAU/USD) has not transitioned into a medium-term uptrend phase despite yesterday’s 3% rally.

Let’s unpack these key technical and intermarket charts now.

The 10-year US Treasury real yield remains supported at 1.85%

Fig. 2: Correlation of 10-year US Treasury real yield with Gold (XAU/USD) as of 7 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).

Gold (XAU/USD) has a significant indirect correlation with the longer-term US Treasury yields, as the precious yellow metal is a non-interest income-bearing asset.

Hence, if the 10-year US Treasury real yield remains supported and stages an up move, gold in turn is likely to face downside pressure as opportunity costs rise for owning precious metals.

Since the start of this week, 4 May 2026, the 10-year US Treasury real yield has traded sideways above its key moving averages (20-day, 50-day, and 200-day) while holding above a key intermediate support of 1.85%.

Thus, a minor push-up on the 10-year US Treasury real yield to retest its near-term range resistance at 1.98% may translate to a minor slide in Gold (XAU/USD) (see Fig. 2).

Let’s focus now on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) – Bullish Momentum Has Eased Off After a Retest on 20-Day MA

Fig. 3: Gold (XAU/USD) minor trend as of 7 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).

Trend bias: Bearish bias within a range configuration in place from 17 April 2026 to 19 April 2026. 4,775 key short-term pivotal resistance cannot be surpassed to maintain bearish bias (see Fig. 3).

Supports: 4,645, 4580, and 4,524/4,486 (range support)

Next resistance: 4,860/4,900 (range resistance – 15 April/17 April 2026 highs)

Key Elements to Support the Near-Term Bearish Bias on Gold (XAU/USD)