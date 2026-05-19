HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDUSD reversed from pivotal support level 0.7110
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7265

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 0.7110, which has been reversing the price from April.

The support level 0.7110 was also strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

Given the strong daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.7265 – which stopped waves i and b.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading