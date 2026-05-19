AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDUSD reversed from pivotal support level 0.7110

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7265

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 0.7110, which has been reversing the price from April.

The support level 0.7110 was also strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

Given the strong daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.7265 – which stopped waves i and b.