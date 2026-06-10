Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

– Platinum broke key support level 1835.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1660.00

Platinum recently broke the support zone between the key support level 1835.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of February) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last August.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the impulse wave 3 of the medium-term impulse wave (C) from May.

Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1660.00 – target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).



