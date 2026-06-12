USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

– USDJPY reversed from strong resistance level 160.50

– Likely to fall to support level 159.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 160.50 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 160.50 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the resistance level 160.50 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 159.00.



