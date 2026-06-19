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GBPUSD Wave Analysis

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GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– GBPUSD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1.3160

GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the support level 1.3300 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (3)) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the primary ABC correction 2 from the end of March.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from March.

GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.3160 (which started the aforementioned primary ABC correction 2).

GBPUSD Wave Analysis – 19 June 2026


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