Japanese Yen Rallies for the Third Straight Day Against US Dollar and Euro

USDJPY edged higher from new lowest level in almost three months, following three-day sharp fall on coordinated intervention by Japan’s authorities and US central bank, to support weakening yen.

Massive intervention buying lifted yen against US dollar (nearly 5%) and Euro (4.2%), with yen’s weekly gains of 3.9% vs dollar and 3.1% vs Euro.

The authorities signaled that further intervention cannot be ruled out that keeps near-term focus at the downside, with current (still mild) bounce, seen as positioning for fresh push lower for both currency pairs (USDJPY and EURJPY).

The USDJPY surged through daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 160.67 and 158.48), broke through 200DMA (157.92) and trendline support (157.10), while EURJPY broke 200DMA support (183.62), to hit the lowest since 17 Nov 2025 (179.36) on Monday.

Technical picture on daily chart turned bearish for both pairs, but stretched indicators after sharp fall suggest that bears may take a breather, though with limited upticks, due to persisting risk for possible further intervention.

USDJPY – broken 200DMA turned to solid resistance which capped today’s action and should ideally limit upticks, guarding next significant barrier at 158.48, provided by the base of thick daily cloud.

Fresh bears eye next pivotal supports at 155.02/154.78 (May 6 low / Fibo 38.2% of 139.88/163.98 rally) break of which to generate stronger reversal signal and support scenario of direction change of 16-month uptrend.

EURJPY- upticks should ideally hold below 182.50 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 187.43/179.36 post-intervention fall) to keep bears intact for firm break through cracked 180 psychological support and acceleration towards 175.28 (Fibo 38.2% of 154.79/187.94) and 172.70 (100WMA) in extension.