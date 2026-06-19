HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1.1400

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the strong support level 1.1500 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2) from April.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1400 (former low of wave C from March).

EURUSD Wave Analysis – 19 June 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading