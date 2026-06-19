EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1.1400

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the strong support level 1.1500 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the support trendline of the daily down channel from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2) from April.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1400 (former low of wave C from March).



