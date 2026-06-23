GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPUSD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3300

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong support level 1.3185 (which has been reversing the price from December) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.3185 stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3) from the end of May.

Given the strength of the support level 1.3185, GBPUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.3300 (former monthly low from May).



