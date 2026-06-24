NZDUSD Wave Analysis – 23 June 2026

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– NZDUSD broke key support level 0.5685

– Likely to fall to support level 0.5600

NZDUSD currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.5685 (which stopped the previous impulse wave С at the start of April, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the support level 0.5685 accelerated wave c of the ABC correction 2 from the end of May.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5600 (former strong support from November).



