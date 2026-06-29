CHFJPY Wave Analysis – 26 June 2026

CHFJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– CHFJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 202.30

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 198.80 (which stopped earlier waves 4,(4), 2) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was also strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last November.

Given the strong daily uptrend and still oversold daily Stochastic, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 202.30, that stopped earlier minor correction B.



