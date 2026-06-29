HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCHFJPY Wave Analysis – 26 June 2026

CHFJPY Wave Analysis – 26 June 2026

FxPro
By FxPro

CHFJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– CHFJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 202.30

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 198.80 (which stopped earlier waves 4,(4), 2) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was also strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last November.

Given the strong daily uptrend and still oversold daily Stochastic, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 202.30, that stopped earlier minor correction B.

CHFJPY Wave Analysis – 26 June 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading