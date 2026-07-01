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AUDCAD Wave Analysis

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AUDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDCAD reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9945

AUDCAD currency pair earlier reversed from the support area between the support level 0.9760 (former strong resistance from February and March which has been reversing the price from the middle of May), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area started the active short-term impulse wave 3, which belongs to the impulse wave (5) from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9945 (that stopped earlier waves 3, B and 1).

AUDCAD Wave Analysis – 30 June 2026


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