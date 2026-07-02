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EURGBP Wave Analysis

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EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

– EURGBP broke multi-month support level 0.8610

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8550

EURGBP currency pair recently broke below the strong multi-month support level 0.8610 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of this year).

The breakout of the support level 0.8610 should strengthen the bearish pressure on this currency pair in the coming trading sessions.

Given the clear daily downtrend and the bearish euro sentiment seen today, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the support level 0.8550.

EURGBP Wave Analysis – 1 July 2026


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