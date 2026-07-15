Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCusd) Short Term Bullish Sequence Targets $68200

The short‑term Elliott Wave outlook for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) indicates that the cryptocurrency has established a constructive bullish sequence from the June 25, 2026 low. From that level, the rally unfolded in the form of a zigzag structure. Within this advance, wave (i) terminated at $60,930, followed by a corrective pullback in wave (ii) that ended at $57,600. Momentum then carried the market higher, with wave (iii) reaching $64,017 before a modest retracement in wave (iv) concluded at $61,047.53. The final leg, wave (v), extended to $64,735, thereby completing wave ((a)) of a higher degree.

Subsequently, the market entered a corrective phase in wave ((b)), which unfolded as an expanded flat. This correction ended at $61,286.25. Importantly, price action has broken above the termination point of wave ((a)), thereby confirming the presence of a bullish sequence. The next target lies in wave ((c)), which can be projected using the Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)). The 100% to 161.8% extension range defines the potential zone between $68,200 and $72,700. This area represents a region where sellers may attempt to reassert control.

In the near term, as long as the pivot at $57,576.4 remains intact, dips are expected to attract buyers. The corrective pullbacks should unfold in either three or seven swings, offering opportunities for continuation higher. This structure underscores the resilience of the current rally and highlights the potential for further upside before any significant reversal develops. The Elliott Wave framework continues to favor strength while the key pivot holds, reinforcing the bullish bias in the short‑term cycle.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

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