USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCHF reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8000

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the long-term resistance level 0.8130 (which has been reversing the price from July of 2025), upper weekly Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous downward impulse from the start of 2025.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier weekly impulse wave i of the medium-term impulse wave C from January.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.8130 and the overriding weekly downtrend, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 0.8000.



