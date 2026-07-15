HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Climbs with Confidence as Buyers Regain Control

GBP/USD Climbs with Confidence as Buyers Regain Control

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By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a fresh increase above 1.3300 and 1.3350.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.3370 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold struggled near $4,120 and corrected some gains.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices gained pace for a move above $80.00.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound remained in a positive zone above 1.3320 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD corrected some gains from 1.3450, but the bulls protected losses.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3140 swing low to the 1.3451 high. Besides, the pair remained stable above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The pair is again rising above 1.3400. On the upside, the bears might remain active near 1.3435 and 1.3450. The next major resistance might be 1.3500.

A close above 1.3500 could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move to 1.3620. If there is a fresh decline, the pair might find support near 1.3370. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3370.

The first major support could be near 1.3300 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). A downside break and close below 1.3300 might send the pair toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3260. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of 1.3200.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair recovered some losses, but the bears are still active near the 1.1475 resistance zone.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US Producer Price Index for June 2026 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus +1.1% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for June 2026 (YoY) – Forecast +6.2%, versus +6.5% previous.
  • Fed’s Cook speech.
  • Fed’s Beige Book.
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