GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 212.35

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level 210.00 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 210.00 stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave C.

Given the strength of the support level 210.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic and RSI, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to further to the next resistance level 212.35.



