Tue, Oct 28, 2025 @ 17:47 GMT
Eco Data 10/27/25

GMT Ccy Events Actual Consensus Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep 3.00% 2.80% 2.70%
09:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Oct 88.4 87.8 87.7
09:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct 85.3 85.5 85.7
09:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Oct 91.6 89.7 89.8
09:00 EUR Eurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Sep 2.80% 2.70% 2.90%
