Eco Data 10/27/25

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Consensus
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Sep
|3.00%
|2.80%
|2.70%
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
|88.4
|87.8
|87.7
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
|85.3
|85.5
|85.7
|09:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Oct
|91.6
|89.7
|89.8
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Sep
|2.80%
|2.70%
|2.90%
